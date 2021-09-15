Maharashtra Implements New EV Policy; Ather 450X, 450 Plus Price Reduced by Rs 24,000

At a time when most automobile makers are increasing their prices due to the increasing cost of raw material and other factors, Ather Energy has announced a decrease in the price of its Electric Scooter offerings Ather 450 X and Ather 450 Plus in Maharashtra. According to a report in India Today, this has been made possible due to the latest EV policy rolled out by the state government. Both these scooters come with a 3-year warranty on the battery and a 3-year warranty on the two-wheeler.

The major difference between Ather 450 Plus and the Ather 450 X is in terms of performance. Ather 450 X has a better performance and even has Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of looks the two vehicles are more or less similar. The 450 Plus and 450 X are equipped with touchscreen display, 22-litre boot space, full-LED lighting, a reverse mode and fast charging facility.

The charging facility for the two-wheeler is also quite easy to access as the Ather Grid charging network has installed charging ports in cities they operate from. The top speed of Ather 450X is 80 km per hour and it can cover a range of 116 kilometres in a single charge. The vehicle can also go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

On the official Ather Energy website, the price of Ather 450 X and Ather 450 Plus has been mentioned as Rs 1,22,741 and Rs 1,03,731, respectively. This cost is inclusive of GST but is exclusive of road tax, insurance and registration charges. The retail price also comes with Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II subsidy of Rs 43,500.

This price has further reduced in Maharashtra due to the Maharashtra state subsidy of Rs 24,500. Another thing inclusive in the cost is Ather Dot or a home charger with 3-year warranty. The brand operates out of various parts of the state including Pune, Nashik, Mumbai and Nagpur.

