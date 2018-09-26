English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Plans to Bring Rs 25,000 Crore Investment in E-Vehicle Segment: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis was speaking at a function in Mantralaya (state secretariat), where five e-vehicles procured on rent from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) were handed over to the PWD department.
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)
The Maharashtra government has adopted a policy to promote electric vehicles and plans to bring Rs 25,000-crore investment for their manufacturing, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier. He said the government is encouraging use of electric vehicles by its departments. In May this year, the state PWD department signed an MoU with EESL to procure e-vehicles on rent from the central PSU. The MoU also envisages manufacturing such vehicles and their spare parts.
Fadnavis was speaking at a function in Mantralaya (state secretariat), where five e-vehicles procured on rent from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) were handed over to the PWD department. EESL will provide 1,000 such vehicles in phases on rent. Initially, two charging stations each will be set up in Mantralaya (Mumbai) and Nagpur for these vehicles.
This initiative is aimed at encouraging the use of electric vehicles by government departments to protect the environment, Fadnavis said. The government has adopted e-vehicles policy and plans to bring Rs 25,000-crore investment for the manufacturing of such vehicles, their components and charging equipment, he said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
