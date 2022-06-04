Maharashtra To Welcome First Vande Bharat Train, Mumbai-Pune Route Confirmed

Good news has come in from the Indian Railways for Maharashtra. The state is all set to get its first Vande Bharat train, which is said to be one of the fastest in the country. Though the ministry has not announced the date, from when the trains will be operational, they are expected to start by August 15.

Little is known about the cities between which the Vande Bharat trains will travel, but Mumbai to Pune has been confirmed as one of the routes. With the introduction of the Vande Bharat train, the travel time between Mumbai and Pune is set to reduce significantly. Currently, the fastest train connecting Mumbai and Pune is Deccan Queen and it has a travel time of three hours and 10 minutes. However, Vande Bharat will cover the route in 150 minutes or two-and-a-half hours.

A senior Central Railway official told Hindustan Times that the decision of introducing these trains between Mumbai and Pune was taken considering that the trains have chair cars, hence, they can be operated smoothly on the route between the two cities.

Highlighting that it takes nearly 33 hours to travel from Maharashtra to Punjab, the official said, “We plan to operate the AC sleeper Vande Bharat trains between Mumbai and Punjab.” The Vande Bharat trains will drastically reduce the travel time between the two states.

The railway ministry is expected to announce phase 2 of Vande Bharat trains with AC sleeper, by 2023. It will most likely be introduced between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Firozpur Cantonment railway station in Punjab.

In case you don’t know, the Vande Bharat trains are operational between New Delhi and Varanasi, along with New Delhi and Katra. The operating speed of these trains is 130 kmph, while on some railway sections, it has been operated up to 160 kmph as well. The maximum speed of the train can go upto 200 kmph.

