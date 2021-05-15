Maharashtra Tops List of States With Highest Vehicle Registrations During FY 2021, UP at Second

As per the new data released by Automotive insights and analytics provider, Jato Dynamics India, Maharashtra topped the list for the most vehicle registrations in April 2021. The data, which has been procured from the transport department's Vahan online portal, reveals that 2,82,330 vehicles were listed in Maharashtra between April 2020 and May 2021.

Though, compared to FY2020, new vehicle listings in the state has slumped by 6 per cent. This has been the case with 9 out of the top 10 states in the country, which boasted of most vehicle registrations, have recorded a year-on-year slump.

Unexpectedly, Karnataka -which held the fourth position -was the single state that neither witnessed a decline, nor increase in vehicle registrations. A total of 1,81,143 vehicles were listed in the state during FY2021. Uttar Pradesh took the second spot following Maharashtra that witnessed an 11 per cent drop in new listings at 2,59,510 units. The third slot was bagged by the state of Gujarat at 2,25,557 units. The state too witnessed a slump of 11 per cent in the registration of new vehicles.

Kerala witnessed the largest decline of 15 per cent in new vehicle listings among the top 10 states at 1,63,186 units. The state was followed by Tamil Nadu, which observed 1,56,844 registrations and a year over year decline of 14 per cent.

Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana on the other hand observed a 13 per cent drop in new vehicle registrations at 1,27,936 vehicles, 1,35,172 vehicles and 1,45,646 units, respectively. The state of Punjab gained the tenth spot observing 88,513 new registrations, with a drop of 14 per cent, according to carandbike.com

The country's automobile segment has been facing an unprecedented slowdown since FY2020 owing to the lockdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. With the ongoing second wave of the deadly virus, the sector has already started to show signs of turmoil.

