English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Traffic Police Rolls Out First Phase of E-Challan System

Under the scheme, a person who has been `challanned' can pay the fine on `mahatrafficechallan.gov.in'.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Traffic Police Rolls Out First Phase of E-Challan System
Image for representation.
Loading...
The traffic police in Maharashtra have started digitalising the `challan' (fine) system. A challan refers to the receipt for fine recovered for traffic rule violation. The first phase of the `One State One e-challan' initiative is being rolled out in commissionerates of Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the traffic police said in a press note.

Other parts of the state would be covered in the next phase, it said. Under the scheme, a person who has been `challanned' can pay the fine on `mahatrafficechallan.gov.in', the note said.

The traffic police is also going to launch new mobile apps. While its app MUMTRAFFICAPP for Mumbai is available on Android and IOS platforms, MAHATRAFFICAPP for the rest of the state would be rolled out soon.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram