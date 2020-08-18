Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Latest Addition to His Garage Is a Rare Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Muscle Car

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added another car to his laudable collection of famous monikers from the world. This time around, it is the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, a muscle car that was manufactured by General Motors from 1969 to 2002.

The one that made it to MSD’s garage is a restored model, painted in red and has white racing stripes over it. While we are dark on details about further details, speculations suggest that it is the second-gen model. The cricketer’s wife, Sakshi Singh posted a photo of the car on her Instagram account.

The Trans Am was an embodiment of a true American muscle and was powered by a glorified 6.6-litre V8 engine that was capable of outputting 365bhp through a four-speed transmission. The car has appeared in various popular movies including Rocky II, Smokey and the Bandit among others. If one fails to notice, this is also the same car owned by popular character Dwight Schrute from the television series, The Office.

Ahead of this, the popular cricketer, made it to the headlines after he bought a Swaraj 963 FE tractor. Swaraj is a part of the Mahindra & Mahindra group which specialises in manufacturing a range of tractors from 15hp to 65hp for various farming needs. They also include four-wheel-drive tractors for wetland and specialised tractors for horticulture. The one Dhoni is seen riding is the, which also has a four-wheel-drive system.

The Swaraj 963 FE is one of the flagship models for Swaraj Tractors. It is powered by a 3.4-litre three-cylinder 4-stroke diesel engine and can produce 44.74-48.47 kW (60-65 hp) of power. It also has power steering and a digital instrument cluster.