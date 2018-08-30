English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra 265 DI Tractor in PUBG Video Game - Anand Mahindra Reacts on Twitter
Anand Mahindra feels embarrassed about not knowing about the PUBG game and wants to know what happens to the tractor?
Mahindra Tractor in PUBG. (Image Altered by News18)
PUBG has undoubtedly been one of the most popular mobile game of 2018 and more than 10 million players play the multiplayer battle royal game every day. But now the game has got the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest commercial vehicle and farm equipment manufacturer as he recently tweeted “Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way?”
The tweet has come after recently a YouTuber, Chocolato, spotted a Mahindra 265 DI tractor in PUBG and Twitteratti went bonkers over it. Just after people spotted the Mahindra tractor in Chocolato’s YouTube video, they themselves reached that place in the game to see if it’s true or not. Many players even shared a screenshot on Twitter after spotting the tractor themselves.
Although Mahindra tractors are hugely popular in the U.S., it is highly unlikely it was an official plug from Mahindra themselves to feature the tractor in PUBG.
Hey Mr. @anandmahindra , have u heard about the sensational game @PUBG— Ashish Garg 🇮🇳 (@itsashishgarg) July 11, 2018
I felt really proud when I saw Indian tractor Mahindra 265 DI in it. pic.twitter.com/12REbppjv7
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
