Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched in India for Rs 26.95 Lakh, 4x4 Priced at Rs 29.95 Lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra has finally launched the competitor to Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour - the Alturas G4 flagship SUV in India for Rs 26.95 Lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec fully loaded 4x4 version is priced at Rs 29.95 Lakh (ex-showroom). With this launch, Alturas becomes the most premium product launch by any Indian manufacturer. The Alturas G4 is based on the Ssangyong Rexton G4 that was launched in 2017. The Alturas G4 will be built at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra and is essentially the new Rexton G4 with the rebadged Mahindra brand and was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.The Alturas G4’s gets a 2.2 litre 4-cylinder which engine produces 133.1 kW (178 BHP) power and 420 Nm of torque. It comes with the Mercedes-Benz 7- speed Automatic Transmission in both variants - 2WD and 4WD. Mahindra's Alturas G4 gets 5 colours options – Napoli Black, Pearl White, Dsat Silver, Regal Blue and Lakeside BrownWhen it comes to safety, the Alturas G4 gets 9 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Active Rollover Protection (ARP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Descent Control (HDC). High-strength steel quad frame structure which offers an added layer of protection.The G4 features HID headlamps with LED DRLs, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps with cornering lamps, LED tail lamps and dual tone roof rails. Furthermore, the new Mahindra SUV gets tan and black interiors with quilted Nappa leather upholstery, award-winning ergonomic seat design, Easy Access Mode, Memory Profile for Driver seat & ORVM, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Ambient Mood Lighting, Ventilated front seats and Electric SunroofMahindra has given the Alturas G4 high-tech features like 3D Around View Camera system, Smart Powered Tailgate, 20” Touchscreen Infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch 3-mode TFT LCD cluster, Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold and auto-tilting ORVMs when in reverse.Speaking at the launch, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “The launch of the Alturas G4 is a significant moment in the automotive journey of Mahindra which will take the brand to the next level. With the Alturas G4, we have decided to adopt an endorsed brand strategy which will heighten brand desirability & aspiration. The product is the epitome of luxury in every sense. Therefore we believe the Alturas G4 aptly redefines royalty which is also its positioning.”Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., mentioned, “The Alturas G4, with its excellent proposition of imposing design, exquisite interiors, state-of-the-art technology, exhilarating performance and unmatched safety, all at an attractive price point, is poised to redefine the high-end SUV segment. It is our most luxurious offering and comes with a host of technology & safety features such as the 3D Around View Camera system, Easy Access Mode, Ventilated Seats, many of which are not available in vehicles at a similar price range.”With the Alturas G4, Mahindra will also introduce a new premium loyalty program, Purple Club+. This will be a first-in-category loyalty program that will enable customers to earn and redeem points, based on engagements with the Mahindra brand.