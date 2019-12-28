Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Available at a Hefty Discount of Rs 4 Lakh

Mahindra is offering a massive discount of Rs 4 lakh on the Alturas G4 luxury SUV. Mahindra Alturas G4 starts from Rs 27.7 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). According to a report, the discount on Mahindra Alturas G4 will be valid till December 31 this year. Mahindra introduced its first BS-6 vehicle earlier in December. The BS-6 vehicle now comes with the XUV300 Petrol, whose 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine now meets the BS-6 norms. The car manufacturer will in some days stop production of the BS-4 emission norms compliant cars as well as SUVs and would completely switch to BS-6 models, stated the report.

The report further added that after the automaker switches to BS-6 norms, all the vehicles including the Alturas G4 will attract a higher price. The petrol version is expected to have a lesser price than the diesel ones. As per the specifications, Alturas G4 is based on the Ssangyong Rexton G4 was launched in 2017. The SUV comes with a 2.2 litre 4-cylinder which engine produces 133.1 kW (178 BHP) power and 420 Nm of torque. It comes with the Mercedes-Benz 7-speed Automatic Transmission in both variants - 2WD and 4WD. Mahindra's Alturas G4 is available in five colours options – Napoli Black, Pearl White, Dsat Silver, Regal Blue and Lakeside Brown.

As for the safety features, Alturas G4 comes with nine airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Active Rollover Protection (ARP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Descent Control (HDC). High-strength steel quad frame structure which offers an added layer of protection.

