Mahindra and Jeep Engage in a Legal Tussle Over Roxor SUV Design
FCA claims that that Roxor has copied its design from the original Willy’s MB.
Mahindra Roxor. (Image: Mahindra)
According to Fiat Chrysler, Mahindra’s Roxor violates many of the Jeep brand’s signature design. The company states that the boxy design with the flat side profiles and the rear section height which matches the front are taken from the classic Jeep design. FCA claims that that Roxor has copied its design from the original Willy’s MB.
The company also believes that the Roxor’s sales in the US would put it in an unfavourable position since the Roxor is built in India and imported to the US as CKD kits, giving the Indian manufacturer a price advantage.
Mahindra in response said the claims and accusations are baseless. Both companies have had an agreement on licensing from the 1940’s which had been signed with Willys. Chrysler LLC and Mahindra had also signed an agreement in 2009.
Unveiled earlier in the year, the Mahindra Roxor draws its power from the M2DICR 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine which makes 62 PS at 3,200rpm and generates 195 Nm at 1,400 to 2,200rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and has a top speed of 72kmph (claimed). The Mahindra Roxor is available with either a two or four wheel drive option.
