Mahindra and Tata Motors Electric Cars Rejected by Government Officials

Recently, Tata Motors and Mahindra won the bid to supply 10,000 electric vehicles to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a public sector unit under the ministry of power. In the first phase of 500 orders, Tata motors were meant to supply 350 cars and remaining 150 units were meant to be supplied by Mahindra and Mahindra but as per EESL only 150 units have been delivered so far. As per a report on the internet, senior government officials have rejected the use the electric models supplied by EESL as they are unhappy by the poor performance and low mileage of electric cars made by the two Indian auto majors.Tata Motors supplied the electric version of its popular sedan Tigor and Mahindra supplied the eVerito. As per the EESL tender, the vehicles were meant to have a range of upwards of 130km without AC as certified by ARAI. There were other requirements as well which included a 0-60kph time of less than 13 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 80kph. But as per the senior official involved in creating regulations for electric vehicles and electric mobility in India, both the cars fail to deliver range of even 80-82km on a single charge, they also complained about battery capacity as the models as compared to the global standards.According to the spokesperson of EESL, the unit will be deploying about 200-250 electric vehicles by mid-July in the Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned that EESL is re-evaluating the conditions of the second tender.Previously, EESL stopped the second round of bidding because Heavy Industries Ministry is in the process of firming up specification for charging infrastructure.