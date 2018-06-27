English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra and Tata Motors Electric Cars Rejected by Government Officials
Senior government officials have rejected the use the electric models supplied by EESL.
TML delivering first set of Tigor EV to EESL. (Image: Tata Motors)
Recently, Tata Motors and Mahindra won the bid to supply 10,000 electric vehicles to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a public sector unit under the ministry of power. In the first phase of 500 orders, Tata motors were meant to supply 350 cars and remaining 150 units were meant to be supplied by Mahindra and Mahindra but as per EESL only 150 units have been delivered so far. As per a report on the internet, senior government officials have rejected the use the electric models supplied by EESL as they are unhappy by the poor performance and low mileage of electric cars made by the two Indian auto majors.
Also Read: Will Make Enough Money from Each Tata Tigor EV Sold to EESL: Tata Motors
Tata Motors supplied the electric version of its popular sedan Tigor and Mahindra supplied the eVerito. As per the EESL tender, the vehicles were meant to have a range of upwards of 130km without AC as certified by ARAI. There were other requirements as well which included a 0-60kph time of less than 13 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 80kph. But as per the senior official involved in creating regulations for electric vehicles and electric mobility in India, both the cars fail to deliver range of even 80-82km on a single charge, they also complained about battery capacity as the models as compared to the global standards.
According to the spokesperson of EESL, the unit will be deploying about 200-250 electric vehicles by mid-July in the Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned that EESL is re-evaluating the conditions of the second tender.
Also Read: EESL Puts Hold on Second Round of Bidding for Another 10,000 Electric Cars
Previously, EESL stopped the second round of bidding because Heavy Industries Ministry is in the process of firming up specification for charging infrastructure.
Also Watch
Also Read: Will Make Enough Money from Each Tata Tigor EV Sold to EESL: Tata Motors
Tata Motors supplied the electric version of its popular sedan Tigor and Mahindra supplied the eVerito. As per the EESL tender, the vehicles were meant to have a range of upwards of 130km without AC as certified by ARAI. There were other requirements as well which included a 0-60kph time of less than 13 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 80kph. But as per the senior official involved in creating regulations for electric vehicles and electric mobility in India, both the cars fail to deliver range of even 80-82km on a single charge, they also complained about battery capacity as the models as compared to the global standards.
According to the spokesperson of EESL, the unit will be deploying about 200-250 electric vehicles by mid-July in the Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned that EESL is re-evaluating the conditions of the second tender.
Also Read: EESL Puts Hold on Second Round of Bidding for Another 10,000 Electric Cars
Previously, EESL stopped the second round of bidding because Heavy Industries Ministry is in the process of firming up specification for charging infrastructure.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Starts Building iPhone 6s in India to Avoid Customs Duty: Report
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- Marvel is Finally Introducing LGBTQ Characters. But Did You Know We Already Have Queer Superheroes?
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics