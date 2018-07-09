Mahindra and Zoomcar Launches Self-Drive e2oPlus as Shared Mobility Solution in Pune

(L-R) Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO - Zoomcar; Mahesh Babu, CEO – Mahindra Electric; Mukta Tilak - Honorable Mayor, Pune City; Dr. Rajendra Jagtap, CEO, PSCDCL at the flag-off of Mahindra e2oPlus on Zoomcar platform in Pune. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra Electric, part of the Mahindra Group and Zoomcar, the shared mobility platform, has announced the extension of their service by offering EVs as a shared mobility solution in Pune. The companies are set to offer 50 e2oPlus in Pune, on both the self-drive rental as well as ZAP subscribe program. The vehicles were flagged off in the presence of Dr. Rajendra Jagtap, CEO - Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL).The initiative aims at promoting connected, shared and electric mobility as a model in Pune, in line with the recommendations in the NITI Aayog report on the government’s 2030 vision. Pune is an upcoming IT centre and is an important hub in the state of Maharashtra, and hence makes for an excellent choice for this service.The ZAP Subscribe allows buyers to get a personal car, without the hassles of down-payment, service & insurance; and the e2oPlus will be available on it at an affordable price of 9999/- per month.Speaking on the occasion Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Mahindra Electric, as the pioneers of electric mobility in the country and Zoomcar, as the leading shared mobility platform, have joined hands to bring electric mobility technology to more and more people. Today, we are proud to extend our association and introduce our EVs on Zoomcar’s shared mobility platform in Pune. This initiative comes as one of the first steps after the announcement of Maharashtra’s EV policy and we are positive that it will contribute to the state’s mission of rapid adoption of EVs”Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Mahindra Electric to bring innovative, green mobility solutions to the people up Pune. First through our PEDL cycle service and now with our electric vehicle launch, Pune continues to demonstrate strong leadership in supporting innovative first and last mile urban mobility solutions.”The vehicles under this initiative are financed as a part of larger financing arrangement between Zoomcar and LeasePlan which will see Zoomcar obtain customised EV financing. Mahindra Finance continues to be financing partners in various other cities for Zoomcar & Mahindra Electric for EV financing.