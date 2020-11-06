Mahindra Announces Additional Cash Discount of Upto Rs 11,500 for Government Employees

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group has introduced a new set of product offers along with innovative & exciting finance options for Government employees. The company has offerings on accessories, workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles and extended warranty.

Under Mahindra’s unique “Sarcar 2.0” program, Government employees are eligible for additional cash discount up-to Rs 11,500 for Central Govt, State Govt and PSU employees, zero processing fee, Nil foreclosure charges, lowest rate of interest starting from 7.25%, highest tenure up-to 8 years with multiple finance partners and EMI starting as low as Rs 799 per lakh for personal UVs.

The company reported a 14.5 per cent fall in its overall sales in October at 44,359 vehicles.

The company had sold 51,896 units in October last year. The passenger vehicle segment of the company which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans recorded a 1 per cent growth in sales at 18,622 vehicles last month, M&M said in a statement. Its utility vehicle segment, however, witnessed a 3 per cent growth at 18,317 units in October 2020, compared to 17,785 vehicles in October 2019.