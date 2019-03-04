English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Announces Free M-Plus Service Camp For Personal Vehicles Range in India
Organized for Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan & Rexton customers
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Review. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a free, nation-wide, mega service camp, M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan and Rexton. Mahindra says that this customer-centric initiative will be organized between March 4-12, 2019 in more than 600 Mahindra authorized workshops, across all the major cities of the country.
The M-Plus Mega Service Camps will provide Mahindra owners to avail of a 75-point check on each vehicle, free of cost, through trained technicians. In addition, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail of discounts on spare parts, labour and Maxicare.
Speaking on this service initiative, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Being a customer-centric company, it has always been our endeavour to provide our customers with best-in-class service experience. Over the years, M-Plus Mega Service Camp has become a service brand to reckon with, delivering on our promise of ‘With You Hamesha’. We are continually focused on providing an unmatched customer experience, and initiatives such as these re-affirm our commitment to customers, who form the bedrock of our success.”
To avail these offers, Mahindra owners can visit their nearest authorized workshops during the period of the M-Plus Mega camp or register their appointments on Mahindra’s website, app or toll-free number. Interestingly, each participating customer will also be eligible for attractive discounts on Spare Parts, Labour Charges & Maxicare, during the M-Plus Mega Service Camp and customers can also expect gifts at the participating workshops.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
