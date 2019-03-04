Mahindra Announces Free M-Plus Service Camp For Personal Vehicles Range in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a free, nation-wide, mega service camp, M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan and Rexton. Mahindra says that this customer-centric initiative will be organized between March 4-12, 2019 in more than 600 Mahindra authorized workshops, across all the major cities of the country.The M-Plus Mega Service Camps will provide Mahindra owners to avail of a 75-point check on each vehicle, free of cost, through trained technicians. In addition, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail of discounts on spare parts, labour and Maxicare.Speaking on this service initiative, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Being a customer-centric company, it has always been our endeavour to provide our customers with best-in-class service experience. Over the years, M-Plus Mega Service Camp has become a service brand to reckon with, delivering on our promise of ‘With You Hamesha’. We are continually focused on providing an unmatched customer experience, and initiatives such as these re-affirm our commitment to customers, who form the bedrock of our success.”To avail these offers, Mahindra owners can visit their nearest authorized workshops during the period of the M-Plus Mega camp or register their appointments on Mahindra’s website, app or toll-free number. Interestingly, each participating customer will also be eligible for attractive discounts on Spare Parts, Labour Charges & Maxicare, during the M-Plus Mega Service Camp and customers can also expect gifts at the participating workshops.