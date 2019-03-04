English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mahindra Announces Free M-Plus Service Camp For Personal Vehicles Range in India

Organized for Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan & Rexton customers

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahindra Announces Free M-Plus Service Camp For Personal Vehicles Range in India
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Review. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Loading...
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a free, nation-wide, mega service camp, M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan and Rexton. Mahindra says that this customer-centric initiative will be organized between March 4-12, 2019 in more than 600 Mahindra authorized workshops, across all the major cities of the country.

The M-Plus Mega Service Camps will provide Mahindra owners to avail of a 75-point check on each vehicle, free of cost, through trained technicians. In addition, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail of discounts on spare parts, labour and Maxicare.

Speaking on this service initiative, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Being a customer-centric company, it has always been our endeavour to provide our customers with best-in-class service experience. Over the years, M-Plus Mega Service Camp has become a service brand to reckon with, delivering on our promise of ‘With You Hamesha’. We are continually focused on providing an unmatched customer experience, and initiatives such as these re-affirm our commitment to customers, who form the bedrock of our success.”

To avail these offers, Mahindra owners can visit their nearest authorized workshops during the period of the M-Plus Mega camp or register their appointments on Mahindra’s website, app or toll-free number. Interestingly, each participating customer will also be eligible for attractive discounts on Spare Parts, Labour Charges & Maxicare, during the M-Plus Mega Service Camp and customers can also expect gifts at the participating workshops.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram