Mahindra Announces M-Plus Body and Paint Clinic With Free mEcoWash Foam Cleaning Till Oct 18

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced M-Plus Body & Paint Clinic, a specialized service camp for its customers of the passenger vehicle range, from 5th to 18th October, 2020. The services can be availed at all Mahindra authorized service centres across India.

This 14-day customer-centric initiative, will offer a host of car makeover services at attractive cost. Contributing to the cause of water-saving, Mahindra is also offering free mEcoWash Foam that saves 259 litres of water in every car wash. To avail various offers Mahindra owners of personal vehicles can register their appointments prior on Mahindra toll-free no help line, or App / Website.

As part of COVID-19 safety protocol, all Mahindra workshops will provide a safe, digitized & contactless experience to customers adhering to all safety measures and guidelines along with social distancing norms to provide a safe experience to its customers.

Mahindra had introduced customized vehicle ownership schemes for COVID-19 caretakers, hosted a five-day vehicle-care camp dedicated especially to the free sanitization and servicing of ambulances. Additionally, the company also introduced innovative finance schemes for customers to ease the financial burden on them in these challenging times.

Attractive offers include:

• 10% off on select single panel repair jobs such as dent and scratch removal, paint touch up etc.

• Up to 10% off on select body parts such as bumpers, side mirrors, windshield, headlamps, tail lamps

• 10% off on value-added services (Maxicare)

• Free water-saving carwash (mEcoWash – Foam)