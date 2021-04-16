Mahindra Applies for Trademark of XUV100, XUV400, XUV700, and XUV900 Names for Upcoming SUVs

Homegrown automobile giant Mahindra has filed trademark applications for its XUV100, XUV400, XUV700 and XUV900 models. The company recently unveiled the name of its new SUV which boasts of three rows as XUV 700. The Maharashtra based automobile manufacturer now has made the move to trademark three other names including XUV 900, XUV 400 and XUV 100.

The vehicle manufacturer is already targeting the compact SUV segment with its XUV 300 model and the mid-size SUV market with its XUV 900 version. Mahindra will soon be launching XUV 700, which will replace its XUV 500 model in the market.

The trademark applications by the company were filed on April 7, as mentioned by carwale . These are currently awaiting approval. The XUV name in the list of applied trademarks hints at the manufacturer expanding the portfolio of the models and possibly making it a sub-brand.

The XUV 900 being mulled by the company is expected to come as the flagship SUV of Mahindra which could possibly replace Alturas G4 as a full-size SUV. Mahindra unveiled the Alturas in the year 2018 with a host of attractive features and pricing. The vehicle, however, failed to leave an impression in the large SUV segment which is dominated by vehicles such as Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

The XUV 400 and XUV 100 are being touted to be smaller SUVs and more details of the two are not known yet. The company will roll out its XUV 700 model in the mid of next year and the much-awaited next-generation Scorpio model of the company is expected to follow suit. The yet to be unveiled Scorpio has been codenamed Z101. Post the launch of XUV 700, the XUV 500 model will be phased out by Mahindra. The XUV 400 model by Mahindra is expected to compete against compact SUVs including Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

