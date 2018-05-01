Mahindra April Sales up by 22% at 48,097 Units

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra today reported 22 percent increase in total sales at 48,097 units in April, as against 39,417 units for the same month last year. In the domestic market, M&M's sales were up 19.34 percent to 45,217 units last month as against 37,889 units a year ago, the company said in a statement. Exports zoomed by 88.48 percent to 2,880 units as compared to 1,528 units in the same period a year ago, it added. M&M further said sales of passenger vehicles stood at 21,927 units as compared to 19,391 units in April 2017, up 13 percent.Commercial vehicle sales also grew 26 percent to 18,963 units last month against 15,060 units in year-ago month, it said.M&M President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said: "After a good FY18, we have had a strong start to FY19... The company has achieved good growth both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments." The company has also seen an encouraging response to its recently launched New XUV500."The truck and bus division continues to outperform with a high year-on-year growth. Going forward, we are confident of this positive momentum continuing in Q1FY19," Wadhera said.