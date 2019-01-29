Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2019 Concludes, Government College Pune and Nirma University Ahmedabad Wins

Starting point - SAE BAJA 2019. (Image: Mahindra)

The 12th edition of the Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2019 at Pithampur came to an end, leaving behind many exhilarating moments. A total of 85 out of 120 mBAJA teams and 22 out of 50 eBAJA teams participated in the endurance round comprising both mBAJA and eBAJA. Institute of Technology, Nirma University from Ahmedabad was declared the 'Best eBAJA Team' and Govt. College of Engineering from Pune was declared the 'Best mBAJA Team'. The endurance event was flagged off by Bharat Moossaddee, EVP & CFO, Auto Sector, M&M Ltd. along with Umesh Shah, Sr. VP & COO (CVRBU), Gabriel India Ltd., Convener - BAJA SAEINDIA 2019, Rakesh Sood, MD, Trim India, & Dr. K.C. Vora, Sr. Advisor, BAJA SAEINDIA and Senior Deputy Director, ARAI.This was the fifth edition of eBAJA which aims to provide a platform to leverage the onset of Electric Mobility in India. The event saw participation from 50 colleges at Pithampur.Total 363 teams had registered in the 12th year of BAJA SAEINDIA series, out of which 251 (120- mBAJA and 50 eBAJA for Pithampur and 81 for IIT Ropar) teams qualified for the finale. Total 107 teams (85 teams for mBAJA and 22 for eBAJA) made it to the Endurance round. This year was remarkable with 4250 students from different parts of the country celebrating the BAJA SAEINDIA 2019 theme 'Adventure Reloaded'.Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "BAJA SAEINDIA has grown from strength-to-strength over the last twelve years and it is no surprise that this year's edition has been bigger and better than ever before. The success of this unique initiative lies in nurturing our budding engineering talent and equipping them to apply the concepts they learn in the classroom in real world situations. By staying relevant and keeping updated with the changes in the automotive industry, BAJA SAEINDIA has played a distinct and encouraging role in nurturing automotive talent".Mr. Umesh Shah, Sr. VP & COO (CVRBU), Gabriel India Ltd., Convener - BAJA SAEINDIA 2019, Pithampur said, "The BAJA SAEINDIA aims to provide the engineering talent an environment that encourages them not just to learn but also grow through practical hands-on experience. Faced with the unconventional challenges that the BAJA SAEINDIA has come to be known for, students are forced to come up with unconventional solutions which then spurs innovation. It is with this objective that we supported BAJA SAEINDIA all these years so that engineering students can innovate and come up with practical solutions for various issues facing the industry and society."Various other awards to the teams for static events were presented. MIT, Pune and Shri Vishnu Engineering College of Women from Bhimavaram, AP bagged the Engineering Design award for mBAJA and eBAJA respectively. NIT Jamshedpur won the Go Green- Emissions Award. In addition to total prize amount of INR. 32 lakhs for BAJA SAEINDIA 2019 Pithampur, the students walked away with excitement and a sense of accomplishment for having participated in such a competitive event.The 2nd part of 12th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA 2019 is scheduled at IIT Ropar, Punjab from 8th to 10th March 2019.