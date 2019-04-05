Mahindra Becomes First Indian Brand to Roll Out 3 Million Tractors

Mahindra & Mahindra, part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, announced that it had become the first Indian tractor brand to roll out 3 million tractors. Mahindra is currently the world’s largest farm tractor manufacturer by volume and India’s leading tractor manufacturer for over three decades. The company achieved this manufacturing milestone in March 2019. It is also the first Indian tractor manufacturer to have produced over 2,00,000 tractors in 2018-19, the highest-ever by an Indian tractor brand in a single financial year.Having rolled-out its first tractor back in 1963 through a joint venture with International Harvester Inc, Mahindra & Mahindra crossed its 1-million units production mark in 2004. The company then went on to become the world’s highest selling farm tractor brand by volume in 2009. The Mahindra Farm Division then completed its 2-million units production mark 9-years later in 2013, achieving the next million units in just 6 years in 2018-19, inclusive of exports.To celebrate the 3-million production milestone, Mahindra & Mahindra will roll out a 360-degree campaign titled “Aapka Aabhar 30 Lakh Baar” for customers in India. Through the campaign, Mahindra will extend special consumer offers, service benefits and finance offers to new and existing customers of Mahindra branded products.Speaking on the milestone, Rajesh Jejurikar, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The tractor industry in India has been synonymous with the Mahindra brand over the last seven decades and the 3 million tractor milestone is a testimony to the same. We are extremely grateful to our customers for reposing their faith over all these years. Going forward, we will continue to drive Farm Tech prosperity through pioneering, accessible and revolutionary farming technologies, innovation and digitization to transform the lives of farmers and help them address the growing demand for agri products”.For over 70 years Mahindra & Mahindra has developed tractors that allow for multi-functional use in the domestic market, as well as in over 40 countries in 6 continents, with the U.S being its largest market outside India. Mahindra has over 14 tractor manufacturing and assembly units worldwide.Mahindra says that they have one of the most comprehensive tractor portfolios in the industry, including Mahindra’s next-generation tractor platforms – the Mahindra Jivo, Mahindra Yuvo, and the Mahindra Novo.