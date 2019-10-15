Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahindra Blazo Becomes Most-Fuel Efficient Truck in India

The company has emerged as the number 3 player in haulage segment (Multi Axle Vehicle & + Tractor Trailer), in H1 FY20 across major markets.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Mahindra Blazo. (Image source: Mahindra)

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) has announced that its BLAZO range of trucks has become the market leader in terms of mileage within the trucking industry in 3 years of its launch.

The company has also launched the BLAZO X 49 Rigid MAV truck in the 16-wheeler category, with BLAZO’s inherent advantages of higher mileage and payload. In the recently launched ICV (Intermediate Commercial Vehicle) segment, MTBD’s FURIO has emerged as the 4th player in the 12-tonne and 14-tonne segments. The company has recently launched 3 more variants to its portfolio and in keeping with its product enhancement plan, will launch 18 more variants in the ICV segment from 5 to 18 tonne. All of these would be BSVI compliant.

The company has emerged as the number 3 player in haulage segment (Multi Axle Vehicle & + Tractor Trailer), in H1 FY20 across major markets such as Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and North East region.

BLAZO X will be available to the customers with minimum changes, thereby offering a hassle-free switch to BS-VI. The company is all set to launch 18 more variants in BS-VI from 5-tonne to 18-tonne ICV segment of the recently launched FURIO range.

The company has also announced the setting up of its Express North-South Service Corridor on the 3,800 kms long stretch, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The Kashmir to Kanyakumari Service corridor will further strengthen the after-sales network. This comprises 41 service touchpoints, one every 100 kms, with a guaranteed service reach of 4 hours or Rs. 500 compensation for every hour of delay. This is the second such corridor after the Mumbai-Delhi service corridor which caters to nearly 30% of truck movement.

The MTB range is supported by an ever-growing and wide service and spares network comprising over 100 3S dealerships, 210 authorized service centres, a wide spares network of retail outlets and 39 strategically located Parts Plazas.

MTBD has guaranteed uptime on its breakdown service by getting the truck back on road in 48 hours, else the Company will pay the customer Rs. 1000/- per day. Additionally, a guaranteed turnaround of the vehicle in 36 hours at the dealer workshop or company will pay 3000/- per day.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
