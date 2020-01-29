Mahindra Blazo X Range of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Get BS-6 Certificate

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today received the BS6 homologation certification for its Blazo X Heavy Commercial Vehicle range from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). The Safety and Homologation division of CIRT, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Shipping and Transport and the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) offers Certification and Homologation of Motor Vehicles as per Central Motor Vehicle 1989.

Blazo X is a pioneer in the trucking industry with its patented FuelSmart technology and the range comprises Multi Axle Rigid Truck, Tipper and Tractor Trailer, between 28 to 55 Tonne GVW. Blazo X range of trucks has emerged as the leader in fuel economy in just four years. In fact, the Blazo X BS-VI will have standard fitment of advanced Mahindra iMaxx telematics technology, which is enabled with IoT, AI and Machine Learning capabilities. This will give customers accurate and full visibility of their trucks and operations for maximising asset utilisation and minimising the cost of operation.

Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said: “The awarding of the certificate is a proud moment for us since it is the culmination of our efforts to ensure that our BS6 vehicles feature the same tried and trusted engine and aggregates with minimal change. This will enable our customers to focus on their businesses, rather than worrying about the new BS6 technology-related changes in their trucks. Going ahead, in BS6 era too, we will ensure that we stay ahead of the curve and provide higher earnings and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers”.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. (Dr.) Rajendra B.Saner-Patil, Director of Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), said: “It’s a pleasure to complete the testing for certification for the Mahindra Blazo X BS-VI series, comprising Multi Axle Rigid Truck, Tipper, Cargo and Tractor-Trailer with capacities ranging between 28 to 55 tonne, in the stipulated time and issuing the first BS6 certificate in the year 2020 for Mahindra Blazo X Heavy Commercial vehicle series. We wish good luck to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. for their business plans”.

Mahindra Truck and Bus have incorporated SCR, DOC, DPF and EGR technologies in their tried and trusted mPOWER CRDe engine, so that when the trucks become BS-VI compliant, the part level changes are kept to minimal. Hence customers can focus on their business without worrying about BS-VI. Mahindra has used a Mid-NOx strategy with mild EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) to improve emissions consistency and reduce AdBlue or DEF consumption. With Blazo X BS-VI the company will ensure a cleaner environment and peace of mind when it comes to operating economics for the customers.

In addition, Blazo X BS-VI will continue to be backed with prompt service and parts availability from Mahindra Truck and Bus. The new BS-VI range will be supported by a wide service and spares network: over 153 3S Dealership setups, 200 authorized service centres, a wide spares network of retail outlets, 34 strategically located Parts Plazas and 3 service corridors namely, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, Delhi-Mumbai and Kolkata-Chennai.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.