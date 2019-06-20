Mahindra Bolero Camper Range Launched in India at Rs 7.26 Lakh, Gets Increased Payload Capacity

Mahindra has launched the New Bolero Camper Range at Rs.7.26 lakh onward. The range includes a new premium variant named Camper Gold ZX, featuring an increased payload capacity of 1,000 kg keeping in mind the dual purposes of passenger and cargo movement. Under the hood, the Camper Gold ZX is powered by the 2.5-litre m2DiCR engine, delivering 63 hp and a peak torque of 195 Nm.

The front end has a new fascia, with a redesigned grille, and reflector headlamps. Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Mahindra has been the leader in the Pickup segment for over a decade. We always strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, thereby developing innovative and relevant products. True to its belief ‘Khaas logon ki khaas gaadi’, the Camper Refresh Gold ZX enhances the customer’s value within the business environment. Our Bolero brand continues to retain the basic tough and rugged DNA associated with Mahindra vehicles”.

The refreshed Camper Gold ZX also comes with a double cabin design which the company claims to help ease ingress and egress. The interiors sport a dual tone style, and a new center console. Also on the table are features such as Faux-leather seats with headrest, recliner and slider, new body graphics, power windows, central locking, power steering and retractable seat belts.

The Bolero Camper is also provided with an air-conditioner, to make sure that whatever the exterior conditions, the interiors stay cool and comfortable. In addition to the newly launched premium Camper Gold ZX variant, the Bolero Camper is also available in Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC variant and Cash Van variants. The Bolero, for long has pronounced versatility, toughness and reliability. It will be backed by Mahindra’s extensive service network, with a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km and 24x7 -roadside assistance for one year.