Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mahindra Bolero Camper Range Launched in India at Rs 7.26 Lakh, Gets Increased Payload Capacity

The new Mahindra Bolero Camper Gold ZX also comes with a double cabin design which the company claims to help ease ingress and egress.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahindra Bolero Camper Range Launched in India at Rs 7.26 Lakh, Gets Increased Payload Capacity
The new Mahindra Bolero Camper Range. (Image Source: Mahindra)
Loading...

Mahindra has launched the New Bolero Camper Range at Rs.7.26 lakh onward. The range includes a new premium variant named Camper Gold ZX, featuring an increased payload capacity of 1,000 kg keeping in mind the dual purposes of passenger and cargo movement. Under the hood, the Camper Gold ZX is powered by the 2.5-litre m2DiCR engine, delivering 63 hp and a peak torque of 195 Nm.

The front end has a new fascia, with a redesigned grille, and reflector headlamps. Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Mahindra has been the leader in the Pickup segment for over a decade. We always strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, thereby developing innovative and relevant products. True to its belief ‘Khaas logon ki khaas gaadi’, the Camper Refresh Gold ZX enhances the customer’s value within the business environment. Our Bolero brand continues to retain the basic tough and rugged DNA associated with Mahindra vehicles”.

The refreshed Camper Gold ZX also comes with a double cabin design which the company claims to help ease ingress and egress. The interiors sport a dual tone style, and a new center console. Also on the table are features such as Faux-leather seats with headrest, recliner and slider, new body graphics, power windows, central locking, power steering and retractable seat belts.

The Bolero Camper is also provided with an air-conditioner, to make sure that whatever the exterior conditions, the interiors stay cool and comfortable. In addition to the newly launched premium Camper Gold ZX variant, the Bolero Camper is also available in Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC variant and Cash Van variants. The Bolero, for long has pronounced versatility, toughness and reliability. It will be backed by Mahindra’s extensive service network, with a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km and 24x7 -roadside assistance for one year.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram