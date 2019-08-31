Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahindra Bolero City Pik-Up Launched at Rs 6.25 Lakh in India

The car is powered by Mahindra’s 2.5-litre, m2Di, four-cylinder, diesel engine providing a power of 63 hp & torque of 195 Nm.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Mahindra Bolero City Pik-Up Launched at Rs 6.25 Lakh in India
Mahindra Bolero City Pik Up. (Twitter/Mahindra)
Loading...

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Thursday announced the launch of the 'New Bolero City Pik-Up', an addition to its 'pick-up' range, priced at Rs 6.25 lakh(ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The New Bolero City Pik-Up has been developed keeping in mind the need for easy manoeuvrability, ruggedness and comfort, the company said.

The new model boasts of a strong suspension, with the rear suspension strengthened to take heavy loads in city driving conditions, the company said in a release, adding the cabin ergonomics have been further enhanced with a wider co-driver seat, giving the "best driving experience" during intra-city business trips. The car is powered by Mahindra’s 2.5-litre, m2Di, four-cylinder, diesel engine providing a power of 63 hp & torque of 195 Nm.

"With the launch of City Pickup, Now Bolero Pik-up Range has clearly defined portfolio for different needs - 1.7T Bolero Pickup for Intercity Application and Bolero City Pickup and Bolero Maxitruck plus for Intra-city application," Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Vice President - Marketing, Automotive Division Vikram Garga said. The City Pik-Up has a payload capacity of 1.4T and an

8.7ft x 5.6ft cargo box to carry heavy loads effortlessly, the company said.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
