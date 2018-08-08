English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
DC Design has modified a Mahindra Bolero SUV and named it Inceptor, that costs Rs 17.5 Lakh, 10 Lakh over the base Bolero.
Mahindra Bolero Modified. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
Mahindra Bolero is the poster boy of the indigenous, affordable SUVs in India and is a hot favourite among independent customizers who like to fiddle around with vehicles. Not only independent modifiers, Mahindra themselves offers various customization options with the true-blue SUV. Joining this list is the DC Design, famous customization brand who had given us India’s 1st supercar like called DC Avanti, apart from many other tasteful customized vehicles.
In a video posted on YouTube, a DC Design modified Bolero is visible and the description of the video says that this particular modified unit will cost you a whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh. Called the Bolero Inceptor the modified Bolero has a lot of design elements borrowed from Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV.
The front of the Bolero has a redesigned grille with a metal applique and circular headlights with projector lens. It also gets a redesigned bumper and handles on the bonnet. On the sides you see larger alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, Hummer-inspired ORVMs with a chrome finish and new side steps. The wheel arches are also beefier in the Bolero.
At the rear of the Bolero are the taillight clusters that get a makeover, and a pair of handles, just like the front. The interiors are also customized with second-row seats and third-row benches have been replaced with captain chairs. The front seats are also modified with diamond stitched pattern leather.
No information on mechanical changes are revealed on the DC Inceptor, so it’s likely that the Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk three-cylinder diesel engine capable of 70 bhp and 195 Nm of torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the engine sends the drive to the rear wheels.
What’s strange is that the Mahindra Bolero Power Plus is priced between Rs 6.94 Lakh to Rs 8.31 Lakh, which means the customization costs no less than Rs 10 Lakh, which is a bit expensive as we have seen more customization work on the Bolero which are equally good, but costs way less.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
