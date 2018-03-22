Mahindra Bolero Makes it to Top 10 Selling Passenger Cars in India, First Time in Two Years

Mahindra & Mahindra's utility vehicle Bolero has made it to the top ten best-selling passenger vehicles (PV) list, which continues to be dominated by Maruti Suzuki India that bagged six out of the ten slots in February.This is the first time in two years that Bolero has made it to the top ten list. The model sold 8,001 units last month to occupy the tenth position.In February last year, Bolero clocked 6,442 units, according to the data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). During the same month in 2016, Bolero was the ninth best-selling PV model.As per SIAM figures, Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) entry-level model Alto held on to its number one position selling 19,760 units in February this year as against 19,524 units in the same month last year.The company's compact sedan Dzire occupied the second position with 17,784 units as against 16,613 units last year. The new Swift was in number three position with sales of 17,291 units. The model was in the fifth position in February last year with sales of 12,862 units.MSI's premium hatchback Baleno moved up to the fourth position with 15,807 units in February from ninth last year selling 7,658 units.Wagon R stood at fifth position with a sale of 14,029 units in February. It occupied the third position last year in February with a sale of 13,555 units.Hyundai's Elite i20 occupied the sixth position last month with 13,378 units. On the other hand, Maruti's compact SUV Vitara Brezza was in the seventh position with a sale of 11,620 units.Hyundai's compact hatchback Grand i10 stood at eighth position with 10,198 units while the company's SUV Creta occupied the ninth position with a sale of 9,278 units.Maruti Celerio and Renault Kwid failed to make it to the top ten list last month. They were present in top ten PV list of February 2017.