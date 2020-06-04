Mahindra Bolero, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Among Top 5 Best-Selling Cars in May 2020

Amidst a nationwide lockdown in May, Hyundai managed to top the charts to become the best-selling manufacturer with the Creta SUV. However, unlike any other normal month, this May saw an unusual trend as among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country was the Mahindra Bolero and Maruti Suzuki Eeco.

Owing to the services like home delivery of essentials, two new entrants in the top 5 best-selling cars in India were the Mahindra Bolero and the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. Mahindra sold 1715 units of the Bolero, while Maruti Suzuki sold 1617 units of the Eeco to occupy the fourth and fifth position in the charts respectively.

Cumulatively, Mahindra witnessed a 79 per cent decline in total sales at 9,560 units in May. The company had sold 45,521 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 79 per cent to 9,076 units last month compared to 43,056 units in May 2019. Exports during the period under consideration dropped by 80 per cent to 484 units as against 2,365 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes UVs, cars and vans -- it sold 3,867 vehicles in May, against 20,608 vehicles in the same month last year, down 81 per cent. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 5,170 vehicles as against 17,879 units earlier, a dip of 71 per cent.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020 that included 13,865 units in Domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM. The Company resumed its manufacturing operations post lockdown strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines, from May 12th at its Manesar facility and from May 18th at its Gurugram facility.

