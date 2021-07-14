Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched in India at Rs 8.48 Lakh, Available With 7-Seater Cabin

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., world’s largest tractor company and biggest UV maker of India has launched Bolero Neo in the country. Bolero Neo will join the existing Bolero range, aiming to reach wider audience by tapping new-age car buyers. The older gen Bolero will be on sale as well, tapping buyers who are looking for rugged SUV. The new Bolero Neo is launched at an introductory price of ₹ 8.48 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Price, All India) for the N4 variant.

The new Bolero Neo will be offered in a 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options (namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon). An optional variant N10 (O) with Multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

Packed with new modern design, added technology and features, the Bolero Neo is crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina, and gets safety technology such as standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with eelectronica brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOfix child seat. It is built on 3rd generation chassis shared with Scorpio & Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine.

Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Built on the third-generation chassis which it shares with the Scorpio and Thar, the Bolero Neo has powerful attributes that set it apart. Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine and Multi Terrain Technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain. Comprehensively loaded with all the key features, the Bolero Neo reiterates our unstinted commitment towards product quality, performance, core SUV attributes and value.”

Here are the new features on the Bolero Neo -

Cabin:

• Italian interiors

• Center console with silver accents

• Fabric Seats

• 7-seater configuration

• Tiltable steering

• Height-adjustable driver seats

• Armrest in the front and middle rows

• Twin pod instrument cluster

• Electrically adjustable ORVM

• Front and rear power windows

• Rear wash and wipe with defogger

• Remote lock and keyless entry

• Side and rear footsteps

• Expandable boot space

Design:

• Static bending headlamps with DRLs

• Alloy wheels

• Spoiler

• Signature Bolero body cladding

• Dual tone colours

Technology:

• 17.8 cm (7”) touchscreen infotainment system

• Cruise control

• Driver information system

• Voice messaging system

• Blue sense mobile app

• Eco Mode

• Micro hybrid technology with ESS (Electronic Start-Stop)

• Intellipark reverse assist

