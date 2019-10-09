Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mahindra Bolero Power+ Diwali Edition Launched at Rs 7.49 Lakh in India

The Bolero Power+ Special Edition comes with a special edition Decal, seat cover, carpet mats, Scuff Plate Set, Steering wheel cover, Front Bumper add-on Fog Lamps, Spoiler with Stop lamp.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bolero Special Edition
Bolero Special Edition. (Image source: Mahindra)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has launched a Special Edition of its flagship brand, the Bolero Power+ at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is equipped with a host of features (as detailed below) including the regular features offered on the vehicle.

Since its launch in August 2000, Bolero has been a pioneer in the UV segment. It is a trusted workhorse in thousands of families across the nation, known for its robust built and go-anywhere capability. It is also being used by various armed forces as well as para-military and internal security forces for years.

The Bolero was recently upgraded with safety features such as Airbag, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). It also meets crash compliance which comprises Full Frontal-Crash, Offset Frontal & Side Impact as applicable for crash norms from 1st October 2019.

The Bolero Power+ Special Edition comes with a special edition Decal, seat cover, carpet mats, Scuff Plate Set, Steering wheel cover, Front Bumper add-on Fog Lamps, Spoiler with Stop lamp.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram