Mahindra Bolero Power+ Diwali Edition Launched at Rs 7.49 Lakh in India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has launched a Special Edition of its flagship brand, the Bolero Power+ at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is equipped with a host of features (as detailed below) including the regular features offered on the vehicle.

Since its launch in August 2000, Bolero has been a pioneer in the UV segment. It is a trusted workhorse in thousands of families across the nation, known for its robust built and go-anywhere capability. It is also being used by various armed forces as well as para-military and internal security forces for years.

The Bolero was recently upgraded with safety features such as Airbag, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). It also meets crash compliance which comprises Full Frontal-Crash, Offset Frontal & Side Impact as applicable for crash norms from 1st October 2019.

The Bolero Power+ Special Edition comes with a special edition Decal, seat cover, carpet mats, Scuff Plate Set, Steering wheel cover, Front Bumper add-on Fog Lamps, Spoiler with Stop lamp.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.