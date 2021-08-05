Mahindra Bolero Power+, Scorpio Warranty Extended by Two Years in India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has recently extended its warranty program (Shield) by 2 years for two of its highest selling models, Bolero Power+ and Scorpio. Through this industry-leading warranty proposition, customers can now enjoy an uninterrupted warranty period of 7 years for the Bolero Power+(coverage of 1,50,000 km) and Scorpio (coverage of 1,70,000 km).

Mahindra offers Shield as an in-house warranty program that ensures faster coverage approval and claim settlement. As a part of this program the customers are benefited with:

a. Coverage of mechanical or electrical failures including (but not limited to): Engine Parts, Transmission System, Cooling System, Steering System, Fuel System, Suspension, Electrical System (factory-fitted).

b. Flexibility in terms of transfer of ownership

c. Higher resale value

d. Convenience of one-time payment. Customers can also avail facility of easy EMIs.

The company recently launched Bolero Neo in the country. Bolero Neo will join the existing Bolero range, aiming to reach wider audience by tapping new-age car buyers. The older gen Bolero will be on sale as well, tapping buyers who are looking for rugged SUV. The new Bolero Neo is launched at an introductory price of ₹ 8.48 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Price, All India) for the N4 variant.

The new Bolero Neo will be offered in a 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options (namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon). An optional variant N10 (O) with Multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

Packed with new modern design, added technology and features, the Bolero Neo is crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina, and gets safety technology such as standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with eelectronica brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOfix child seat. It is built on 3rd generation chassis shared with Scorpio & Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine.

