Twitter Hails Mahindra Bolero’s Life-Saving Video, Anand Mahindra Joins the Unison - Watch Here

Mahindra Bolero can easily be dubbed as one of the most reliable SUVs, which has withstood the tests of time and proven its strength even in the deadliest of the crashes. A recent video of a Mahindra Bolero colliding with a JCB, resulting in saving a man’s life has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, shared widely, a JCB can be seen approaching a man hurriedly as it probably lost its control. Just in the time when it is about to hit a motorcyclist talking on his phone, a Mahindra Bolero can be seen arriving from the opposite direction.

The old SUV, which was also at a good speed, crashed with the JCB. Luckily, since the SUV hit the side part of the bulldozer, there were no major injuries. However, the bonnet of the Mahindra Bolero has been damaged a bit. The front portion of the Bolero has received some damages, including popping out of the front bumper and the headlights, with tyres also being burst.

As Twitter was busy hailing Mahindra Bolero for the save drive, Anand Mahindra also roped in his thoughts. In a tweet, he mentioned how the SUV seems to have been impersonated as a living being to save the life of the motorcyclist.

ऐसा लग रहा था कि बोलेरो एक जीवित चीज बन गई और उसका एकमात्र मिशन मोटर साइकिल चालक को बचाना था https://t.co/Cki8glWB39 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2020

The tweet received more than 42 thousand likes on his post, with people praising the build of the car.

Here’s what they had to say:

That's why Indian should prefer Mahindra Or Tata Over Foreign Brands — Dr.Nivedita (@Ailurus01) July 27, 2020

Mahindra Bolero is not only a safe car but it saves life too, after this jaw dropping crash with The JCB I am sure it should be called the safest car among peers: Score's 5+ stars in safety rating @anandmahindra — Arvind Singh (@Arvindsd85) July 27, 2020

There can't be better crash test of a vehicle than this! And we can see Bolero passed with flying colors! — Dr. Vinayak Dubey (@vinayvaani) July 27, 2020

सर ये बोलेरो। आपसे inspired है। I have also bolero.. gaadi nahi jaan hai hmaari..❣ — Vinod Sisodiya (@VinodKSisodiya) July 27, 2020

Mahindra bahubaliro 😂 — Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) July 27, 2020

Tarzan the wondercar — ALLU🐍 (@ind_Cyborg) July 27, 2020

The Mahindra Bolero has been an ever-popular utility vehicle in India with great response in rural areas of the country. It is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that puts out 75 bhp and 210Nm of toque. Prices for the car begins at Rs 7,99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B4 variant.