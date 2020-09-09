Mahindra Delivers Alturas G4 SUV to the President's Office, to Be Part of Convoy

Mahindra has delivered BS6 version of Alturas G4 SUV to President Ram Nath Kovind. The company handed over the SUV to the Joint Secretary of the President's Office. The new pure black car has been added to the Rashtrapati Bhavan fleet.

The information was posted on Twitter and it was retweeted by Parthasarathy, President of Mobility Services in Mahindra Group.

Managing director of star logistics took to Twitter to post, “First BS6 Alturas was delivered to Honourable President of India last evening. On his behalf, Jt. Secretary of President's Office took the delivery.”

The President of India currently uses a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S600) Pullman Guard and the Alturas G4 SUV is unlikely to take its place. Vehicles for Prime Minister and President are selected by authorities involved in their security.

It is not confirmed if the car, which is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, will join the President’s convoy. Based on the SsangYong Rexton SUV, the BS6 variant of the SUV was unveiled in the Indian market earlier this year.

However, the car was introduced two years ago and it’s entry-level 2WD model costs Rs 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the top-spec 4WD variant comes at a price of Rs 31.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BS6 version of Alturas G4 has not hit showrooms yet, but it is expected that the company has reportedly started production of the vehicle in India.

The car’s engine works in tandem with Mercedes-Benz sourced 7-speed automatic torque converter. It delivers the power of 178 bhp at 4000 rpm, besides providing 420 Nm of torque at 1600-2600 rpm.

The demand for use of Indian cars by political leaders has grown stronger in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.