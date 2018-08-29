English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra Denies Jeep Inspired Roxor Off-Roader Design Violation Allegations by FCA

Mahindra has filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009.

Updated:August 29, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
Mahindra Denies Jeep Inspired Roxor Off-Roader Design Violation Allegations by FCA
Mahindra Roxor. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a patent violation complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company. As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra's off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat's Jeep design, Mahindra said in a statement.

Mahindra said the complaint was "without merit." The company and its unit Mahindra Automotive North America have filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009.

Mahindra is also seeking an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the complaint, it added.

Fiat had not made a monetary claim in the complaint but has sought a permanent restrain over Mahindra Automotive from importing any parts or components into the U.S. that infringe upon its intellectual property rights, the statement from Mahindra said.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
