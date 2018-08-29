English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra Denies Jeep Inspired Roxor Off-Roader Design Violation Allegations by FCA
Mahindra has filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009.
Mahindra Roxor. (Image: Mahindra)
Loading...
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a patent violation complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company. As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra's off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat's Jeep design, Mahindra said in a statement.
Mahindra said the complaint was "without merit." The company and its unit Mahindra Automotive North America have filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009.
Mahindra is also seeking an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the complaint, it added.
Fiat had not made a monetary claim in the complaint but has sought a permanent restrain over Mahindra Automotive from importing any parts or components into the U.S. that infringe upon its intellectual property rights, the statement from Mahindra said.
Mahindra said the complaint was "without merit." The company and its unit Mahindra Automotive North America have filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009.
Mahindra is also seeking an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the complaint, it added.
Fiat had not made a monetary claim in the complaint but has sought a permanent restrain over Mahindra Automotive from importing any parts or components into the U.S. that infringe upon its intellectual property rights, the statement from Mahindra said.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
- US Open: 'Survival Mode' Sees Djokovic Through
- Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...