Mahindra e-Mobility Launches Treo Electric Three-Wheeler in Nepal

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd has announced that it has launched its electric three-wheeler Treo in Nepal priced at Nepalese rupee 8.4 lakh (around Rs 5.40 lakh) (ex-showroom). The lithium-ion-powered Treo is being imported to Nepal through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) form and is being manufactured at Mahindra’s Bengaluru facility in India, Mahindra group said in a statement.

The company has introduced the Treo ‘soft top’ variant in the country and bookings for the same have started in select areas of southern Nepal’s Terai region, it added. Commenting on the launch, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd CEO Suman Mishra said, “Nepal is a fast-developing economy, with eco-friendliness as well as long term sustainability on its agenda. With the Nepal government promoting electric vehicles the time is just right for us to launch our range of electric three-wheelers here." Agni Energy, Mahindra’s authorised EV distributor, will sell the Treo in Nepal.

Also Watch:

The Treo range is powered by Lithium-ion Battery with a claimed life of over 1.50 lakh kilometres. The new Treo provides 8kW of power and a peak torque of 42 Nm. It also has the longest wheelbase in its segment resulting in a spacious cabin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.