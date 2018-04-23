Mahindra Electric and Meru Join Hands to Deploy Electric Vehicles

On the occasion of Earth Day, Mahindra Electric, part of the diversified USD 19 billion Mahindra Group and Meru announced a collaboration for a pilot EV project in Hyderabad with the intention to replicate the same model in other cities soon. The pilot will see Meru deploy a fleet of eVeritos, the all-electric sedan by Mahindra.Speaking on the collaboration Mahesh Babu, CEO Mahindra Electric said, “As pioneers of electric mobility, we at Mahindra Electric are happy to lead electric fleet adoption in India and are glad to partner with Meru for pilot deployment of eVeritos in Hyderabad. This is definitely going to make it easier for the city to adopt EV technology and will also be in line with our constant endeavor to make EVs more accessible to a larger urban population. We believe that innovative and unique partnership models like this pilot, will lead the way towards sustainable transportation in urban cities. We are now looking forward to working with Meru to have this project rolled out to more cities.”Speaking on the new initiative, Nilesh Sangoi, CEO, Meru said “Electric Vehicle ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace towards the inflection point where it would soon bridge the viability gap. EVs’ potential to bring down the air pollution levels and savings in country’s energy bills is unparalleled. Government is actively promoting adoption of EVs through National Electric Mobility Mission and other initiatives through various ministries. We are launching a pilot in Hyderabad with Mahindra eVerito sedan cars in association with AimGreen. Based on the learnings of this pilot, we will expand this initiative to induct more EVs in our network in other cities that we operate in. Over next 4 years, we intend to move major part of our fleet to EVs. We believe that this initiative will greatly benefit the society, consumers and also enhance the earnings of our driver partners.”The Mahindra eVerito will be available for booking in Hyderabad through Meru’s mobile apps, website, call center, and will also be available at the Meru Zone at Hyderabad airport. The services will be available at the same fare as governed by the Telangana Government’s radio taxi fares for sedans.Mahindra Electric has been pioneering the EV movement in India for close to a decade, while Meru has been running their entire fleet on green fuel for the past 11 years in cities where CNG is available. Both organisations have been taking conscious steps towards environmentally friendly practices and this association is in sync with these philosophies.