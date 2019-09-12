Mahindra Electric Signs Parntership With Dassault Systèmes for Development of Electric Vehicles
Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA application powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform delivers realistic simulation applications that enable users to explore real-world behaviour of the product.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Dassault Systèmes has announced that Mahindra Electric Mobility has deployed Dassault Systèmes’ SIMULIA family of applications through digital simulation for all existing Electric Vehicle (EV) models and in their recently expanded product portfolio in electrifying existing Mahindra & Mahindra models. Mahindra Electric has performed the complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) of critical parts like battery enclosures, battery management systems using Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for realistic simulation, before any physical prototyping.
Compliance with industry regulations, analyzing radiated emissions on PCB and wiring harness, identifying and mitigating risks at an early stage are critical factors too. Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA application powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform delivers realistic simulation applications that enable users to explore real-world behaviour of the product under varying usage conditions. CST Studio Suite part of SIMULIA apps is a high-performance 3D electro-magnetic analysis (EMI-EMC) software package for designing, analyzing and optimizing electromagnetic components and systems especially in the EV development process.
Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Electric vehicles are now mainstream, from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for big growth. Technology will play a crucial role in developing EV ecosystem including in design, simulation, manufacturing and developing the overall vehicle cycle. We at Mahindra Electric have deployed the right digital and simulation tools to drive this collaborative electric journey coherently in the company.”
Consumer expectations, regulatory bodies, international laws, environmental concerns are constantly pushing OEMs and suppliers to innovate new products, designs, systems at a much faster pace in the evolving EV segment in India. This has reduced the time of a design concept, visualization, manufacturing and supply chain significantly to less than two years.
Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “We are aligned with the country’s mission for a sustainable and green mobility landscape. EVs are certainly a way forward and we are geared up to address the EV requirements with our portfolio of Industry Solution Experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to address each of the segments- OEMs, suppliers and start-ups in the automotive industry.”
