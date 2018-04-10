English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Electric Ties Up With Zoomcar to Offer 100 Electric Vehicles in Delhi
Mahindra group has e2o plus, e-Verito and e-Supro vehicles in its electric vehicle portfolio.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
Mahindra Electric today joined hands with self-drive rental platform Zoomcar, as part of which the auto major will offer its 100 electric vehicles 'e20 plus' on the latter's platform in the capital. Mahindra Electric, the electric mobility portfolio of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), said the tie-up is aimed at promoting shared and cleaner mobility. For Delhi, Zoomcar has tied up with vehicle leasing company LeasePlan for financing.
The companies have similar collaboration in Mysuru, Hyderabad and Jaipur and the vehicles under the deal are financed as part of an agreement between Zoomcar and Mahindra Finance, which will see Zoomcar obtain customised EV financing.
"Mahindra's commitment towards electric mobility continues. Our aim is to make EVs more mass adaptable in India in public transport, shared mobility and personal vehicles," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu told reporters here.
Mahindra group has e2o plus, e-Verito and e-Supro vehicles in its electric vehicle portfolio. Zoomcar co-founder and CEO Greg Moran said today's rollout of 100 EVs, coupled with best-in-class fast charging infrastructure, is an extension of the Delhi government's vision for a cleaner, greener India.
Speaking on the occasion, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the future of world belongs to shared, connected and zero waste mobility and we are driving this with the government with all our energy, but this massive revolution and cleaning up of Delhi in terms of air quality is not possible without private sector collaboration.
"In Niti Aayog, we have provided charging stations as the need for the government is to ensure that there are a vast number of charging stations all over and we are infact moving towards having all-electric vehicles," he added.
Zoomcar, which operates in 30 cities across India, allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week or month.
