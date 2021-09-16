Mahindra FURIO 7 LCV Launched in India, Available Across Three Product Platforms

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, today announced the commercial launch of the new Mahindra FURIO 7, its latest, modern range of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) with an unprecedented double guarantee of “More Mileage or Truck Back” and “Guaranteed Resale Value” after five years.

Mahindra Truck and Bus has extended its existing FURIO – an Intermediate Commercial Vehicle brand launched in 2019 – to an all-new Light Commercial Vehicle range, the Mahindra FURIO 7. This range will be available across three product platforms: 4-Tyre Cargo, 6-Tyre Cargo HD and 6-Tyre Tipper. The range will cover every application of business needs in Light Commercial Vehicle segments, delivering the FURIO brand promise of Higher Profitability along with Best-in-Class Mileage, Higher Payload and a Benchmark Cabin offering optimum comfort, convenience and safety. It also boasts of the Most Advanced Telematics technology: Mahindra iMAXX.

Mahindra FURIO 7 Light Commercial Vehicle range is part of the FURIO ILCV product range development, which is the culmination of focused efforts over the past six years of over 500 Mahindra engineers and 180 suppliers, and an investment of Rs. 650 crore. The introduction of the FURIO range follows MTB’s launch of the BLAZO X range of Heavy Commercial Vehicles with the hugely successful and popular ‘Mileage Guarantee’, which subsequently helped BLAZO X establish itself as the most fuel-efficient truck in the HCV segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The launch of the new FURIO 7 range of LCV trucks with an unprecedented customer value proposition of ‘more mileage or return the truck and guaranteed resale value after five years’, is a landmark in the industry. It will set new benchmarks of excellence and customer-centricity while reflecting our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our products.”

According to Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, “Mahindra FURIO 7 range is designed around the unmet needs of LCV customers. Our customer insights for the category revealed that they are looking for a truck that can deliver higher earnings, lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), best warranty offer, lowest maintenance, safety and comfort – all these leading to a risk-free business and complete peace of mind, all in one truck. Mahindra FURIO 7, with its unmatched package of customer value propositions and a very competitive initial price offer, is precisely that. We are confident enough to guarantee higher mileage or give the truck back as well as guaranteed resale value after five years that makes it a defining moment for the industry. This will help us in our objective of making our customers more prosperous.”

