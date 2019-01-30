Mahindra Furio Truck Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 17.45 Lakh

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced the commercial launch of the Furio, its brand-new range of Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICVs).Furio marks the company’s entry into the ICV segment and is set to make Mahindra a full range commercial vehicle player. To be available across India, Furio prices start at Rs 17.45 lakhs for the Furio12 19ft HSD variant and Rs.18.10 lakhs for the Furio14 19ft HSD variant (ex-showroom Pune).Mahindra Furio the culmination of focused efforts over the past 4 years from more than 500 Mahindra engineers and 180 suppliers with an investment of Rs. 600 crores. It is notable that earlier MTB had introduced its Blazo range of Heavy Commercial Vehicles with the hugely successful and popular ‘Mileage Guarantee’, which subsequently helped double its market share.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “The launch of the new FURIO range of ICV trucks with an unprecedented customer value proposition of “Get More Profit or Give the Truck Back”, is a unique and pioneering promise, which reflects our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our product. It is also an outcome of substantial investments in the CV business. Today we are probably the first and possibly the only CV brand in the world to have an end-to-end presence from 3 wheelers to 49 T truck. With Pininfarina design, the FURIO is set to be a game changer for us and perhaps for the industry, giving the new truck one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable cabins that will set new standards.”Mahindra Furio comes with the first time ever 5 years/ 5 lakhs kms free maintenance guarantee (free AMC) and 5 years / 5 lakhs km transferrable warranty.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.