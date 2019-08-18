Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mahindra Inaugurates Its First Automotive Assembly Plant in Sri Lanka

Mahindra Ideal Lanka will assemble KUV100, with a production capacity of 5,000 units per annum.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahindra Inaugurates Its First Automotive Assembly Plant in Sri Lanka
Image for Representation (Image: Mahindra)
Loading...

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday announced the inauguration of its local automotive assembly plant near Colombo, Sri Lanka. "Christened Mahindra Ideal Lanka Pvt. Ltd. this assembly plant is in collaboration with Ideal Motors of Sri Lanka. The assembly plant today rolled out its first product, the compact SUV, KUV100 and will roll out a slew of products over the next 3 years," the company said in a statement.

"Inauguration of this automotive assembly plant is a significant milestone for Mahindra's foray into the Sri Lanka market. Sri Lanka is a key strategic market for us and we are now fully equipped to deliver products customised to local needs, on time," Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said.

Mahindra Ideal Lanka will assemble KUV100, with a production capacity of 5,000 units per annum. The company will localise four components -- battery, tyres, seats and exhaust.

The plant is expected to provide employment to 200 people directly and indirectly over the next two years, the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram