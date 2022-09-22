Mahindra Increases Price Across its SUV Range; Check New Prices Here

Mahindra has hiked the price of best-selling SUVs, the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Bolero, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo. The price change comes when the festive season is right around the corner. The XUV700 is now Rs 37,000 dearer, while the Thar will cost Rs 28,000 more. In the entirety, this is the third hike by the homegrown automaker. The first hike was announced by the company around January, followed by the second in April.

The maximum hike among the models of Mahindra XUV700 was witnessed by the diesel variants where the uptick in prices ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000. The highest hike in the petrol variant is capped at Rs 35,000, starting from Rs 22,000. The same goes for the Mahindra Thar, where the diesel variants – both Hard Top and Soft Top – have witnessed a hike of Rs 28,000, while the petrol – Hardtop and Soft Top – are costlier by Rs 26,000.

For the petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV700, the lowest difference is reflected in the price of the AX3 MT 5-seater, which is now costlier by Rs 22,000. Coming to the diesel variant, the lowest price difference is for the same model as the petrol, that is the AX3 MT 5-seat. For the Mahindra Thar, the lowest price difference is witnessed in the petrol models where the change hovers between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000. The diesel variant prices have witnessed the same change across all variants, except when it comes to the type of top.

Coming to the Bolero range, Mahindra has hiked the price range of the Bolero by Rs 22,000, while the prices of Bolero NEO are up by Rs 20,500. Coming to the variants, the B4 and B6 (O) variants of the Bolero are now costlier by Rs 20,701 and Rs 22,000, respectively. In addition, N4, N10, and N10 (O) variants of the Bolero Neo are now dearer by Rs 18,800, Rs 21,007, and Rs 20,502.

