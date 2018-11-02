English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra India Sales Rise by 14 Percent in October
Mahindra had sold 51,160 units in the same month last year.
Mahindra Bolero. (Image Courtesy: Mahindra Bolero)
Loading...
Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Thursday reported 14 per cent increase in its total sales at 58,416 units in October. The company had sold 51,160 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were up by 13 per cent at 55,350 units last month as compared to 48,860 units in October 2017. Exports also increased 33 per cent at 3,066 units in October against 2,300 units in the same month last year.
Sales of passenger vehicles (which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans) were at 24,066 units, up by 3 per cent, as compared to 23,453 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales were at 24,353 units in October, up by 26 per cent from 19,281 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.
"For past few months, the automotive industry has been witnessing subdued retail sales for passenger vehicles segment, because of low consumer buying sentiment. Therefore, one has to remain cautious on how the festive season ultimately turns out to be," M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said.
Sales of passenger vehicles (which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans) were at 24,066 units, up by 3 per cent, as compared to 23,453 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales were at 24,353 units in October, up by 26 per cent from 19,281 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.
"For past few months, the automotive industry has been witnessing subdued retail sales for passenger vehicles segment, because of low consumer buying sentiment. Therefore, one has to remain cautious on how the festive season ultimately turns out to be," M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- Delhi Auto Driver is Winning Internet's Respect for His Initiative to Help Women Travel Safe
- Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge
- 15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...