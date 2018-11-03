Mahindra Introduces Blazo X Range of HCV Trucks in India

Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) launched a more fuel efficient variant of its heavy truck Blazo. Since its launch in February 2016, the Blazo has helped M&M increase its volume and double its market share growth. Its heavy truck volume grew 79 percent in the first half of the fiscal compared to a 56 percent industry growth, garnering a market share of 4.9 percent, while in the LCV segment, it has a market share of 9.4 percent, thecompany said.Currently, 21,000 Blazos are on roads since its launch in February 2016, and nearly 44 percent of sales are by repeatcustomers, Rajan Wadhera, president for automotive sector at M&M, said. The new range called Blazo X, addresses the rising fuel cost woes of transporters by delivering higher mileage than the existing model or return the truck. It did not announce the price range of the new vehicle.The Blazo X trucks are being rolled out from its Chakan, Pune facility, features many improvements, better efficiencies in the air management system, rolling characteristics, and the rotating parts among others and offering guaranteed higher mileage, the company said.The new series will be available in all platforms, haulage, tractor-trailer and tipper, and is equipped with thecompany's fuelsmart technology. This is the second such corridor after the Mumbai- Delhi service corridor which caters to nearly 30 percent of the truck movement in the country.Vinod Sahay, chief executive of truck and bus division at M&M said, "The new Blazo will further strengthen ourposition in the market. With 21,000 Blazos trucks already on the roads, this range of HCVs are well entrenched in segments like car carriers, tankers, cement bulkers and coal industry."Mahindra is the third largest player in certain segments and going forward it "intends to be the No 3 player in the overall heavy commercial vehicle segment," Sahay said, adding they have already gained the position in markets like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and J&K.He attributed the success of the Blazo to its better mileage and low-cost of ownership, lower oil cost and a class-leading 6 years/6 lakh kms transferable warranty. Mahindra truck and bus division provides an entire line of integrated trucking solutions and has over 45,000 heavy trucks on the roads.The company is in process of addressing every segment of the commercial vehicle market from 3.5 tonne to 49 tonne. In the LCV segment, Mahindra has a market share of 9.4 percent and over 2 lakh vehicles already on the roads. The LCVrange is manufactured at Zaheerabad in Telengana.The company has also announced extending its express North-South service corridor on the 3,800 km long stretch, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, comprises 41 service touch points, or one in every 100 km, and a guaranteed service reach of 4 hrs or Rs 500 compensation for every hour of delay.