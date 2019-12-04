Take the pledge to vote

Mahindra Introduces BS-VI Compliant XUV300

Mahindra and Mahindra will offer the BS-VI version of the XUV300 will be available on all its 1.2-litre turbo petrol offerings.

News18.com

December 4, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Mahindra Introduces BS-VI Compliant XUV300
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, today launched its first BS-VI compliant vehicle, the XUV300. The BS-VI version of the XUV300 will be available on all its 1.2-litre turbo petrol offerings. Mahindra is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BS-VI emission standards in a phased manner, ahead of the statutory timeline of April 1, 2020. Commenting on the introduction of the first BS6 vehicle, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said: “We are delighted to launch our first BS-VI vehicle. It is a milestone in our BS-VI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology".

With issues such as climate change, there has never been a better time to switch to cleaner, more sustainable modes of transportation. In keeping with the spirit of ‘Make-in-India’, the company is aligned to the Government’s vision to introduce BS-VI compliant vehicles before April 2020.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
