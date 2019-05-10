English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Introduces New W3 Base Variant For The XUV500
The W3 variant ships with the same mHawk155 engine that puts out 152 hp and 360 Nm of Torque through a six-speed manual transmission.
The W3 variant ships with the same mHawk155 engine that puts out 152 hp and 360 Nm of Torque through a six-speed manual transmission.
Loading...
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched an all-new entry-level ‘W3 Variant” of the XUV500 at a price of Rs 12.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new variant would be available across India at all Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect.
The W3 variant ships with the same mHawk155 engine that puts out 152 hp and 360 Nm of Torque through a six-speed manual transmission. It gets projector headlamps alongside power-adjustable ORVMs. The safety package calls for dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Disc brakes on all wheels and engine immobilizer. On the inside, while higher variants of the XUV500 ships with tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching, the W3 variant gets Jacquard Fabric Upholstery.
The W3 Variant of XUV500.
Speaking about the new W3 variant of the Plush New XUV500, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "The XUV500 pioneered the creation of the premium SUV segment and set new benchmarks with its head-turning design, and unmatched package of hi-tech features and thrilling performance. Today the launch of the W3 version makes the vehicle much more accessible to a wider range of customers. With its excellent value proposition, I am confident that this new variant will resonate with a whole new set of our customers”.
The W3 variant ships with the same mHawk155 engine that puts out 152 hp and 360 Nm of Torque through a six-speed manual transmission. It gets projector headlamps alongside power-adjustable ORVMs. The safety package calls for dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Disc brakes on all wheels and engine immobilizer. On the inside, while higher variants of the XUV500 ships with tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching, the W3 variant gets Jacquard Fabric Upholstery.
The W3 Variant of XUV500.
Speaking about the new W3 variant of the Plush New XUV500, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "The XUV500 pioneered the creation of the premium SUV segment and set new benchmarks with its head-turning design, and unmatched package of hi-tech features and thrilling performance. Today the launch of the W3 version makes the vehicle much more accessible to a wider range of customers. With its excellent value proposition, I am confident that this new variant will resonate with a whole new set of our customers”.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Bride Recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Wedding Looks and We Are Impressed
- IPL 2019: CSK Vs DC, Can MS Dhoni Help CSK Reach Another Final?
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- Is Drogon Really the Last Surviving Dragon of Game of Thrones? Fans Think Otherwise
- Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draft
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results