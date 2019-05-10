Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahindra Introduces New W3 Base Variant For The XUV500

The W3 variant ships with the same mHawk155 engine that puts out 152 hp and 360 Nm of Torque through a six-speed manual transmission.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched an all-new entry-level ‘W3 Variant” of the XUV500 at a price of Rs 12.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new variant would be available across India at all Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect.

The W3 variant ships with the same mHawk155 engine that puts out 152 hp and 360 Nm of Torque through a six-speed manual transmission. It gets projector headlamps alongside power-adjustable ORVMs. The safety package calls for dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Disc brakes on all wheels and engine immobilizer. On the inside, while higher variants of the XUV500 ships with tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching, the W3 variant gets Jacquard Fabric Upholstery.

The W3 Variant of XUV500. The W3 Variant of XUV500.

Speaking about the new W3 variant of the Plush New XUV500, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "The XUV500 pioneered the creation of the premium SUV segment and set new benchmarks with its head-turning design, and unmatched package of hi-tech features and thrilling performance. Today the launch of the W3 version makes the vehicle much more accessible to a wider range of customers. With its excellent value proposition, I am confident that this new variant will resonate with a whole new set of our customers”.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
