Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mahindra Introduces Subscription-Based Service for Retail Buyers of its Vehicles

The scheme covers models like KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4, which will be available for a period of one to four years in case of a new car.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahindra Introduces Subscription-Based Service for Retail Buyers of its Vehicles
Representational Image. (Image source: Reuters)
Loading...

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra rolled out on Thursday a subscription-based service for retail buyers of its personal range of vehicles to boost plummeting demand. The vehicles under the scheme, which has initially been launched for its customers in Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, will be available at a subscription price starting from Rs 19,720 per month, the company said in a release.

The scheme covers models like KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4, which will be available for a period of one to four years in case of a new car, it said. We are introducing an all-new subscription model for retail customers of our personal vehicles. With this flexible, affordable offering, we hope to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of driving their desired vehicles without necessarily owning them," said Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing for the automotive division at M&M.

With plummeting sales month after month, domestic automobile makers and retailers are struggling hard to clear inventory at the plants and in showrooms and wooing customers with lucrative offers. Domestic passenger vehicles sales witnessed its worst-ever fall in August, slumping by 31.57 per cent to 1,96,524 units from 2,87,198 units in the year-ago period. The scheme comes with offers such as zero down payments, no road tax, zero risks on the resale value of the vehicle, and a fixed amount that includes routine maintenance costs, the company said in the release.

Most importantly one has the flexibility to change the vehicle model after a certain minimum subscription period, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram