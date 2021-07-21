Mahindra Issues Recall for 600 Diesel Cars, Suspects Use of Contaminated Fuel in Engine

Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian automotive conglomerate, has announced a recall of 600 cars off the road. The decision is taken after the company observed a malfunction in the engine of the diesel variants. The cars are being recalled for a proactive inspection and replacement of the engines that are suspected of causing premature wear and tear. The reason for the malfunction, the company stated, is contaminated fuel used while manufacturing the engines.

Although there is no word on which car models have these faulty engines, a report on Livemint mentioned that the diesel vehicles were manufactured at their Nashik plant between June 21 and July 2. The company suspects that the manufacturing plant received the adulterated fuel between these days. The customers affected by the decision will be called individually, and the replacement of the faulty diesel engines will be done free of cost.

In February 2021, the company announced a recall of around 1600 units of their newly launched SUV Thar equipped with a diesel powertrain. The recall was announced due to a faulty camshaft, an engine part that regulates exhaust fumes.

Mahindra & Mahindra is a popular and well-established brand chaired by Anand Mahindra. The automotive manufacturer has some of the most loved and popular cars on their turf. Bolero, Scorpio, XUV 500, XUV 300, Thar, and TUV are some of the most bought SUVs in the country.

The company has recently launched a new makeover of their trusted car, Bolero. The Bolero Neo is being sold under the SUV segment and is under 4 meters in length. The new model looks similar to the TUV300 and is different from the standard Bolero. The car is among the cheapest 7-seater options available in the country.

