Mahindra Joins Hands with Hero Electric For Production of Electric Two-Wheelers

Hero Electric and the Mahindra Group has announced their collaborative intent as part of Hero’s growth and expansion plans to cater to the ever-growing demand for EVs in the country. As part of the partnership, Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric’s most popular electric bikes – Optima & NYX – at their Pitampur plant to meet the growing demands of the market. With this collaboration along with the expansion of their existing Ludhiana facility, Hero will be able to meet its demand of manufacturing over one million EVs per year.

Speaking on the announcement, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said, “Hero Electric has been leading the Electric two-wheeler sector in the country. To further deepen its roots and strengthen the leadership, Hero Electric has announced a partnership with the Mahindra Group, which is leading the EV transition in the electric three and four-wheelers space. This coming together of two industry leaders is to further enhance the manufacturing capabilities to meet demand and utilize Mahindra Group’s robust supply chain to reach newer centres in the country. The long-term partnership will also see both the companies make the most out of each other’s deep knowledge of EVs and drive new product development in the next few years. We look forward to creating more synergies with them in the near future.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Peugeot Motocycles has ambitious plans in the EV mobility space in several regions of the world and particularly in Europe. This strategic partnership will bolster these efforts through joint development and a platform sharing approach leveraging the combined strengths of the two businesses. Our R&D Centre in India will be integral to this arrangement as will the manufacturing facility at Pitampur, that already supplies Peugeot with EV products. I see significant value creation on a mutually beneficial basis and look forward to this partnership delivering on its obvious promise.”

ALSO READ: Skoda Kodiaq Facelift - First Drive Review: All the SUV You Will Ever Need​?

Furthermore, the joint development efforts will also be a key factor in developing the platform approach to help electrification of the Peugeot Motorcycles’ portfolio. Both companies say that they will create a channel of communication to aid knowledge sharing among the R&D teams to build new products and technologies.

Also Watch:

This will be done keeping the Indian and global markets in mind that will not just further the growth of electric vehicles but also go on to set benchmarks for faster EV adoption in the industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.