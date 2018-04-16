Mahindra KUV100 Launched in Italy

KUV100 launched in Rome. Very enthusiastic response from our dealers. pic.twitter.com/gU8v6p55yQ — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 13, 2018

Mahindra has been focusing on expanding their global footprint and now, the company has launched the KUV100 in Italy. As for now, though, Mahindra’s Italy website does not list the product. The launch was tweeted by Pawan Goenka. Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra.As of now, there has been no information about the specifications of the KUV100 meant for the European market and the price of the same has not been announced either. But, based on the looks, the KUV100 launched in Italy looks identical to the KUV100 NXT version sold in India.Mahindra had updated the KUV100 with the KUV100 NXT in India in October 2017. Launched at a starting price of Rs 4.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai), The new KUV100 NXT came packed with 40 new features and enhancements and comes with more aggressive SUV design, premium interiors, and a refined driving experience.Major exterior changes included a new front grille, new bumpers with flared wheel arches and cladding for the macho look. In addition, it offers the new 15” diamond cut alloys and powered ORVMs with turn indicators.Inside the cabin lies a new 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Electronic Temperature Control Panel, and parking sensors. Further, the sporty black interiors, plush new fabric upholstery, amongst other new additions enhance the premium feel in the interior.