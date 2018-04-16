English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Mahindra KUV100 Launched in Italy
Mahindra has been focusing on expanding their global footprint and now, the company has launched the KUV100 in Italy.
Mahindra KUV100 Launched in Italy. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Pawan Goenka)
Mahindra has been focusing on expanding their global footprint and now, the company has launched the KUV100 in Italy. As for now, though, Mahindra’s Italy website does not list the product. The launch was tweeted by Pawan Goenka. Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra.
As of now, there has been no information about the specifications of the KUV100 meant for the European market and the price of the same has not been announced either. But, based on the looks, the KUV100 launched in Italy looks identical to the KUV100 NXT version sold in India.
Also Read: 5 Fuel Myths You Need to Stop Believing
Mahindra had updated the KUV100 with the KUV100 NXT in India in October 2017. Launched at a starting price of Rs 4.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai), The new KUV100 NXT came packed with 40 new features and enhancements and comes with more aggressive SUV design, premium interiors, and a refined driving experience.
Major exterior changes included a new front grille, new bumpers with flared wheel arches and cladding for the macho look. In addition, it offers the new 15” diamond cut alloys and powered ORVMs with turn indicators.
Inside the cabin lies a new 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Electronic Temperature Control Panel, and parking sensors. Further, the sporty black interiors, plush new fabric upholstery, amongst other new additions enhance the premium feel in the interior.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
KUV100 launched in Rome. Very enthusiastic response from our dealers. pic.twitter.com/gU8v6p55yQ— Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 13, 2018
As of now, there has been no information about the specifications of the KUV100 meant for the European market and the price of the same has not been announced either. But, based on the looks, the KUV100 launched in Italy looks identical to the KUV100 NXT version sold in India.
Also Read: 5 Fuel Myths You Need to Stop Believing
Mahindra had updated the KUV100 with the KUV100 NXT in India in October 2017. Launched at a starting price of Rs 4.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai), The new KUV100 NXT came packed with 40 new features and enhancements and comes with more aggressive SUV design, premium interiors, and a refined driving experience.
Major exterior changes included a new front grille, new bumpers with flared wheel arches and cladding for the macho look. In addition, it offers the new 15” diamond cut alloys and powered ORVMs with turn indicators.
Inside the cabin lies a new 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Electronic Temperature Control Panel, and parking sensors. Further, the sporty black interiors, plush new fabric upholstery, amongst other new additions enhance the premium feel in the interior.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Khushi Kapoor Ups the Hotness Quotient in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Gown; See Pics
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show