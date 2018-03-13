English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra KUV100 TRIP Launched For Rs 5.16 Lakh (Bi-Fuel), Rs 5.42 (Diesel)
The KUV100 TRIP is priced at Rs 5.16 lakh for Bi-Fuel variant & Rs. 5.42 lakh for diesel variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).
Mahindra KUV100 TRIP. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), has launched the KUV100 TRIP, a new variant of its compact SUV, KUV100. The KUV100 TRIP will be available in both Bi-Fuel (Petrol & CNG) and diesel mFalcon engine options. It is priced at Rs 5.16 lacs for Bi-Fuel variant & Rs. 5.42 lacs for diesel variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).
The KUV100 Trip combines the spaciousness and design of an SUV with low operating cost. It offers the unique proposition of comfortably seating up to 6 people. With the KUV100 TRIP, customers can choose between two colour options - Diamond White & Dazzling Silver.
Mahindra electric SUV eKUV 100 is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Speaking on the introduction of the new variant – KUV100 TRIP, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With its flexi 6 seater option, spacious interiors, low operating cost, attractive price and high earning potential, the KUV100 TRIP is set to be a popular choice with fleet owners as well as aggregators in the object of mobility space.”
The KUV100 TRIP comes with flexi 6-seater option that lets you change the seating configuration from 5 to 6, according to your convenience. In addition to this, the flexible 6th seat can also be converted to a large armrest for the driver and co-driver.
The KUV100 TRIP comes with a host of accessories guaranteed to enhance the SUV look and feel of the vehicle.
