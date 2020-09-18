Mahindra Launches Contactless Payment Options for Customers Buying Cars

Mahindra has introduced a new set of touchless, innovative and exciting payment convenience for all of its customer payment options. The company has extended offerings for accessories, extended warranty and workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles. The company is also in the process of installing the devices/software at its dealerships and the facilities would be soon available across the country.

The company will be providing contactless payment options to the customers not only in showroom or workshop, but it is also extended to the customer’s doorstep through physical POS / e-POS methods, which can accept all major credit/debit cards and e-wallets.

Customers will also be able to make payment through QR code or payment link shared via SMS by the dealer, from the convenience of their homes. In addition to the contactless experience, customers will also be able to avail instant EMI on major credit/debit card payments at an attractive rate of interest, thereby making the payments more affordable. The company will extend this feature to all the purchases that the customer would make during the lifecycle of the vehicle. This includes purchasing a wide-range of accessories, extended warranty and availing periodic maintenance.

While Mahindra has also worked out accessories and extended warranty funding convenience along with the vehicle loan with key financiers, the new contactless options will provide special instant EMI options to the customers at the time of purchase, giving additional flexibility to the customers.

Mahindra has taken several initiatives during the last few months and continues to offer innovative, digital and flexible options to its all segments of customers. The company has also continued the finance schemes for this month carried over from the previous month. The digital solutions/schemes are offered through various fintech / financial institutions and customers will need to get in touch with the nearest dealer to avail of these offers.